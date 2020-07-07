Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA Makes 7th Arrest In Case; Gets 10 Day Remand For Interrogation

On Sunday, July 5, the NIA made the 7th arrest in the Pulwama terror attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a terror attack on February 14, 2019. The arrested individual- Bilal Ahmed Kuchey who runs a sawmill has been accused of harbouring and extending support to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. As per the NIA, the main perpetrators stayed in this terror associate's house.

Kuchey introduced the terrorists to other Over Ground Workers who provided them safe houses during the planning of the attack. The NIA also accused him of providing the JeM terrorists with high-end mobile phones. These phones were used for communication with the Pakistan-based JeM leadership and giving final touches to the planning and execution of the attack. Moreover, one of the phone provided by Kuchey was used for recording the video clip of Adil Ahmed Dar, which went viral after the terror attack.

Read: J&K's Pulwama Youth Get Employment Under The JKSRLM 'Umeed' Scheme; Praise Administration

NIA arrests seventh person in connection with attack on CRPF convoy that killed 40 personnel in Pulwama last year: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2020

Read: IED Blast In J-K's Pulwama Leaves CRPF Personnel Injured

After his arrest, Kuchey was produced before the NIA Special Court in Jammu on July 6. He has been remanded to NIA custody for 10 days to ensure his custodial interrogation. The investigation in the case is currently in progress. Earlier this month, Budgam resident Iqbal Rather had been arrested by the NIA for facilitating key conspirator Muhammad Umar Farooq's journey to Kashmir after he infiltrated into Indian territory in April 2018.

The Pulwama terror attack

At around 3 pm on February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist drove an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. This resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF personnel. As per reports, around 80 kg of explosives were used for the attack. India responded decisively in the early hours of February 26 when Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed Pakistan's terror camp in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

However, several leaders of the Congress party cast aspersions on the authenticity of the strikes. On the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi indirectly charged BJP of benefiting from this tragedy. He questioned the Centre on the inquiry result and the lack of accountability for the security lapses.

Read: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator Behind Pulwama Attack In Which 40 CRPF Soldiers Were Martyred