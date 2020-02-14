MoS Home Kishan Reddy Slams Rahul's 'Pulwama Benefit' Question, Hints At Pakistan's Hand

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday fired a broadside at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on the Pulwama attack. Gandhi had raised questions on the ‘beneficiaries’ of the fallout of the martyrdom of the CRPF personnel. Reddy alleged that Gandhi was making such statements at the behest of “adversarial state” Pakistan.

The MoS also pointed out that multiple bomb blasts had taken place during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance tenure. At the same time, he lauded the action taken by the Armed Forces in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Speaking to ANI, G Kishan Reddy remarked, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: This incident has happened on the border. But in Mumbai, blasts have happened at 7 places during Congress party’s tenure. In Hyderabad, blasts took place at three places in one go. In all places, RDX was used. But after the Pulwama incident, our Army under the leadership of Narendra Modi took a good initiative."

Read: BJP Retorts 'Who Did Indira-Rajiv's Deaths Benefit?' After Rahul Ponders Pulwama 'benefit'

On a day when the whole nation salutes the bravery and valour of 40 CRPF personnel who fell in a cowardly attack abetted by Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi shamelesly asks '"who benefitted?"

Is he being His Master's voice as he parrots the voice of an adversarial state pic.twitter.com/rseqVzlqZd — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 14, 2020

Read: Union Minister Naqvi Slams 'history-sheeter' Congress On Rahul Pondering Pulwama 'benefit'

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Read: Why Insist On Pak Clean Chit?: BJP Answers Rahul's Pulwama Questions With Some Of Its Own

The Pulwama attack

At around 3 pm on February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist drove an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. This resulted in the killing of at least 40 CRPF personnel. As per reports, around 80 kg of explosives were used for the attack.

India responded decisively in the early hours of February 26 when Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed Pakistan's terror camp in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Read: CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury Jumps In After Rahul's Pulwama Politics, Fires Questions At Centre