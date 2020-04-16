Punjab CM Promotes ASI Harjeet Singh To Sub Inspector; Lauds His 'devotion To Duty'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the promotion of Assistant Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off on duty by lockdown violators, for "displaying exemplary courage" during the attack that happened in Patiala Sabzi Mandi. A group of people who were stopped by Punjab Police in view of the lockdown measures decided to brutally attack the cops in Patiala on Sunday. Harjeet Singh’s hand was chopped off while others were left severely injured.

ASI Harjeet Singh has now been promoted to the post of Sub Inspector. CM Amarinder Singh said the cop showed "great devotion to duty" in face of grave provocation. The Punjab CM had on Monday inquired about his well-being and also extended his full support after he was attacked.

Have promoted ASI Harjeet Singh as Sub Inspector for displaying exemplary courage in the Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack. SI Harjeet Singh has shown great devotion to duty and poise in the face of grave provocation which will inspire @PunjabPoliceInd and all Punjabis. I salute him! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 16, 2020

Hand reattached

In a surgery lasting over seven hours, doctors at the Chandigarh's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) had on Monday reattached the 50-year-old ASI's hand. Speaking to Republic TV, PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram had informed that the officer will need physiotherapy and exercise of the hand and it may take two to three months to fully recover.

Shocking attack on police

On Sunday, Some Nihang Sikhs travelling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials at 6.15 am. They not only refused to show the curfew pass but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people in connection to the case.

