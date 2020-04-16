The world has come to a standstill due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the majority of countries across the globe. The first-ever case of COVID-19 was detected in 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China. Ever since then, around 2,071,710 people have reportedly fallen prey to the delay virus worldwide.

India is also one of the countries that are struggling to fight the COVID-19 as the number of infected cases have been rapidly increasing. As of April 16, 2020, a total of 10477 positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in India. However, out of those 10477 cases, 1488 patients have successfully recovered while 414 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Saharanpur: List Of Containment Zones In The City

Taking into consideration the recent condition of the country, The Prime Minister of India decided to extend the 21-day-long lockdown on April 14, 2020. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, to help curb the rapid growth in the numbers of COVID-19 cases. Check out the statewide COVID-19 cases' graph below:

(Image credit: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Punjab is one of the states which has exceeded over 180 COVID-19 cases till date across the state. A sum total of 186 positive cases have been reported by MoHFW, out of which, 27 patients have cured or migrated while 13 have lost their lives. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently introduced a set of new guidelines for Punjab's hotspot zones comprising a strict lockdown. Read to find out the Coronavirus hotspot districts in Punjab with large outbreaks and clusters.

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Madhya Pradesh; List Of Areas Affected In The State

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Punjab

Mansa

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Moga

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bihar: List Of Containment Zones In The State

Coronavirus non-hotspot districts in Punjab

Hoshiarpur

Rupnagar

Barnala

Faridkot

Fatehgarh Sahib

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 1:30 pm IST.

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Uttar Pradesh: List Of Districts Affected Due To COVID-19