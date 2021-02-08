'Punjab Govt Defending Mukhtar Ansari,' Argues SGI In SC, Seeks Transfer Of Accused To UP

Coming down heavily on the Congress-led government in Punjab, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta representing the state of Uttar Pradesh in the Supreme Court, accused the state of 'vociferously defending' BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Mehta highlighted that serious charges are pending in Uttar Pradesh against Ansari, who is currently lodged in Punjab's Ropar Jail on grounds of a 'minor charge'. The top court was hearing the plea filed by the UP government seeking transfer of Mukhtar Ansari to Ghazipur.

The Uttar Pradesh government had approached the Supreme Court seeking Ansari's transfer alleging that his transfer to Uttar Pradesh is crucial owing to the BSP MLA's in-person appearance in those cases. However, the Superintendent of Ropar Jail had refused to hand over Ansari to the UP administration citing medical reasons of the prisoner. Following the Uttar Pradesh government's plea, the top court had granted two weeks time to the State of Punjab and Ropar jail authorities to file counter affidavits in the matter.

'He is a gangster'

In court on Monday, SGI Mehta presented that the State of Punjab has conveyed that Ansari is suffering from depression and that he belongs to a 'family of freedom fighter.' "He is gangster. He is arrested and does not file bail application because he is happy to be in jail of Punjab," Mehta added. The SGI asserted that the BSP MLA had more than 20 offences registered against him in UP, despite which he was remanded to Punjab, alleging that Ansari enjoyed 'protection' in Ropar Jail.

In reponse to Mehta's arguments, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the Mukhtar Ansari submitted that he has also filed for transfer of cases from UP to Punjab and sought listing of the matters with the present matter. However, SGI Mehta opposed Rohatgi's plea and stated that since those cases are different, they should not be listed along the same matter. "This is only a delay tactic. This is a question of serious significance. One gangster manages to get an FIR filed, does not file a bail and enjoys being in jail in Punjab. These are all counterblasts petitions," Mehta told the court.

Ansari prays for leniency

Meanwhile, in his petition submitted with the Supreme Court, Mukhtar Ansari has prayed for leniency in his case citing his family background. Ansari has claimed that he hails from a family whose members were part of India's freedom struggle and also cited his linkage to Hamid Ansari - the former Vice President of India.

"The respondent (is part of a family which has made an immense contribution to the Indian freedom movement and has given India many leaders in the form of Shri Muhammad Hamid Ansari who was the vice president of India, Shri Baba Shaukatullah Ansari who was Governor Of Odisha, Hon'ble Justice Asif Ansari who was a judge of Allahabad High Court," Ansari's plea reads. Mukhtar Ansari, who is an MLA from Mau, was prime accused in the killing of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai but was later absolved of the charge.

