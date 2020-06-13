Punjab Makes COVID Certificate Mandatory For Delhi Entrants; Issues 'weekend' Guidelines

As Coronavirus tally in the country reached 3 lakhs, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays. Issuing a notice, the Punjab government stated that people will be required to download e-passes from COVA app for movement on weekends and holidays. Moreover, non-essential shops and inter-district movement have also been restricted.

However, it said that medical staff, essential service providers are exempted and industries will function as usual. The government also said that those entering the state from Delhi - where cases are spiralling will have to produce a mandatory testing certificate. The CM also directed the DGP to ensure strict implementation of the home quarantine rule.

Centre vs state on reopening of religious places

As India reopened religious places in Unlock 1, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh allowed distribution of 'prasad' and 'langar' even as Centre's SOP prohibited it. Issuing a new set of guidelines, the Punjab government allowed community kitchens (langar) and serving of prasad at religious places. CM Singh opined that there should not be any interference with the customs and practices of any religion.

However, in an attempt to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in its SOP had clearly mentioned that religious places in containment zones must remain shut, and there will be no physical offerings like Prasad, distribution of holy water.

Coronavirus in Punjab

The total Coronavirus tally in the state has gone up to 2986 after 99 more tested positive on Friday. The death toll in the state so far is at 63. The total number of cured cases in the state stands at 2,282.

As per Punjab government's health bulletin, Amritsar has reported the maximum number of fresh cases on Friday at 63, followed by 12 in Ludhiana, five each in Sangrur and Rupnagar, 3 each in Mohali and Jalandhar, 2 each in SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka, and 1 each in Barnala and Ferozepur.

