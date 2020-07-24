Rajasthan HC Impleads Centre In Pilot's Plea; Orders Status Quo On Speaker's Action

In a big relief to former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on Friday, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The Ministry of Law and Justice has been impleaded in the case. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta reserved the order on the plea filed by Pilot and his supporting Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker.

The High Court had earlier adjourned the hearing on the plea as petitioners had requested the court for more time to file an amended petition. The disqualification notice was challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. While the petitioners were represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, Congress RS MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the Speaker.

SC refuses to stay High Court proceedings

In a big relief to former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs siding with him, the Supreme Court today refused to stay the proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court in the case of their disqualification.

Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly CP Joshi had approached the Supreme Court in an urgent petition yesterday after the Rajasthan HC had reserved its order in the matter, requesting the Speaker of the Assembly to defer his decision on disqualification by Friday. Soon after, Sachin Pilot and his MLAs had also approached the Supreme Court in a caveat petition, stating that no orders should be passed by the Supreme Court on the issue without giving them a chance to be heard.

The matter was listed today before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari. The Assembly Speaker was represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal while Sachin Pilot and his MLAs were represented by Senior Advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi.

