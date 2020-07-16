After Audio Tape Pertaining To Horse-trading Goes Viral, Rajasthan Police Effects Arrest

After an audiotape between two political leaders went viral on Thursday, the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group wing arrested a person named Sanjay Jain. As per sources, a Congress MLA was contacted with the help of Jain for the purpose of horse-trading. A notice issued by the state police's SOG to Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on July 10 is believed to be one of the main flashpoints that sparked the present political crisis in Rajasthan.

In the FIR registered on July 10 under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy), two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs. After intercepting some conversations, it noted that attempts were being made to topple the government before the Rajya Sabha polls. As per the conversations, Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM.

Political crisis in Rajasthan

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting.

Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on Tuesday. A day earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur. Taking a dig at Pilot, Surjewala urged the MLAs to talk on party forums instead of communicating through the media.

After Pilot and 18 other MLAs were issued disqualification notices, they challenged it in the Rajasthan High Court. The disqualification notice has been challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. Appearing for the Assembly Speaker, Congress RS MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the plea, citing that the final decision on the disqualification petitions has not been taken. The matter was referred to a division bench and will be heard at 1 pm on Friday.

