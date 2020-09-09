IAF To Formally Induce Rafale Jet On Sept 10; Rajnath Singh, French Def Min To Be Present

In a major boost for the Indian Air Force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally unveil India's new Rafale fighter jets in Ambala on September 10. The first batch of five of the 36 combat aircraft arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station on July 29, while the second batch of Rafale fighter jets from France is expected to arrive in India in October.

It may also be noted that Minister of Armed Forces of France Mrs Florence Parly will be Chief Guest for the event. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'. According to sources, the induction ceremony will take place in the presence of Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the entire top military brass of the country.

The first five Rafale jets have been engaged in practising night flying in terrains of Himachal Pradesh. With highly efficient air-to-air missiles and SCALP air-to-ground standoff weapons, the IAF squadron is ready to be inducted in service.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Mrs Florence Parly Minister of Armed Forces of France will be Chief Guest for the event. Mrs Florence Parly will be given a ceremonial Guard of Honour on arrival at Delhi: Indian Air Force (File pic) https://t.co/ol0x2WkC8W pic.twitter.com/7rXMM6DEu3 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

All about the Rafale Jet

The 5 Rafale fighters are fully operational, with the first 18 jets to be stationed in Ambala and the next 18 fighters to be based in the Hashimara airbase near the Bhutan border once the complement is completed. The Rafales are equipped with programmable signal processors (PSP) and hold the capacity to change signal frequencies in times of conflict.

The Rafale jet will be able to use terrain in Tibet to its advantage, destroy enemy air defence and incapacitate the surface-to-air missiles, former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa had said as quoted by PTI. In case of beyond visual range combat, Rafale is superior to China's much-touted but untested J-20 jet, he said adding that the Rafales will play a key role in Tibet for information dominance.

Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a range of more than 3,700 km. Having a top speed of 2223 km, it is equipped with laser-guided bombs weighing 900 kg. 2500 rounds per minute can be fired from its internal cannon. Rafale considered as a 4.5 generation aircraft will now lead the IAF's fighter jets. Also, Rafale maintenance time per flight hour is 2.25 hours against 6-8 hrs for other fighters.

