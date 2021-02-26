Reliance Issues Statement Over Bomb Scare At Mukesh Ambani's Residence Antilia

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday issued a statement thanking the Mumbai Police for their prompt action after the bomb scare incident outside its chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai a day ago.

Expressing gratitude to Mumbai Police, the statement of Reliance Industries read, "We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly."

On Thursday, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. A purported threat letter was also found in the car.

READ | Mumbai: Abandoned Car With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Residence

READ | SC Issues Notice To FRL, Others On Amazon Plea Against HC Order For Status Quo On Future-Reliance Deal

The car was allegedly stolen from outside Maharashtra and the explosive Gelatin sticks were said to be procured from a Nagpur-based company. The car was bearing the number plate which matched with a car from Ambani's security convoy. Several other fake number plates have been found in the car apart from the explosive gelatin sticks. CCTV footage has revealed that when the driver got down from the car he was wearing a hoodie which concealed his identity.

After the incident, security for the Ambanis' is said to be increased with the deployment of around 58 CRPF commandos.

"At around 3 PM, police received information about the suspicious vehicle (Scorpio car). Police reached the spot and gelatin were found. The vehicle has been seized and taken away and an offence has been registered in this regard," DCP Mumbai S Chaitanya said while adding that a letter was also found in the car.

"The investigation is in the preliminary stage. The number of the suspicious vehicle matches with the number of the vehicle in the convoy of Mukesh Ambani," the DCP added.

READ | Mumbai: Abandoned Car With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Residence

READ | Bomb Scare At Ambanis' Antilia: Gelatin Sticks Traced To Nagpur; Stolen SUV Seen On CCTV