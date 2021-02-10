Reprieve For Sunny Leone; Kerala HC Restrains Cops From Arresting Actor On Cheating Plaint

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday restrained the police from arresting Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two others on a complaint filed by an event management company alleging the actor had failed to attend a function in 2019 after accepting payment of around Rs 29 lakh. The interim order was issued by Justice Ashok Menon on an anticipatory bail plea moved by Leonealias Karenjt Kaur Vohra, her husband Daniel Weber, and another person.

The court directed the crime branch not to arrest the petitioners until they are served notice as per CrPC 41 (A)(Notice for appearance before police). The court admitted the petition and issued notice to Shiyaz, who had filed the complaint. Leone, who was questioned by the Kochi crime branch officials on February 3 at Thiruvananthapuram, had stated that it was then she realised that an FIR had been registered against them under various sections of IPC including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) .

Sunny Leone shares new 'Splitsvilla X3' poster also featuring Rannvijay; check out

They submitted that they have fully cooperated with the officers and appraised them of the true facts and circumstances, handed over documents substantiating the transactions that transpired between them and the complainant. It was also submitted that the complainant had demanded Rs two crore as compensation from them, had tried to "exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them to participate in shows prepared by him without paying the agreed consideration".

While the event management organisers had maintained that the former Big Boss contestant had not turned up for their function, Leone stated that she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Center at Angamally near Kochi. The Ragini MMS 2 star reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

In an interview, Sunny said that she has been working around the clock, and has also put herself at risk during such times. She also stated that such 'slanderous claims and unethical behaviour' is 'deeply hurtful and unsolicited.' She has given the statement to the officers and will let the law take over the case.

On the work front

Sunny Leone entered the industry with Bigg Boss in 2011. After the reality show, she was approached for Jism 2 which marked the starting of her career in cinema. Some of her films include Jackpot, Hate Story 2, Mastizaade and many more. She has made various memorable cameos in Telugu and Tamil films. Sunny also became the part of MTV Splitvilla, where she appeared as a judge. Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber is a guitarist.

Sunny Leone feels 'deeply hurt' with the accusations, says 'let law take its course'

(With PTI inputs)