Sunny Leone Feels 'deeply Hurt' With The Accusations, Says 'let Law Take Its Course'

Sunny Leone was in the headlines after an event manager named R Shiyas accused her of taking Rs. 29 lakh to attend events. In the complaint with the Kerala DGP, he stated that the actor promised him to attend various inaugural events but did not show up. Read further to know about Sunny Leone's side of the story.

Sunny Leone booked in cheating case

In the complaint, R Shiyas also stated that Sunny Leone's manager took money from him since the year 2016 for five events. After the actor did not attend the events, the manager filed a complaint. As per Bollywood Hungama, the police officer confirmed that Sunny admitted to taking money but had no intentions of cheating the manager. She further stated that the manager took the money and she gave dates for the events to which the manager did not adhere to.

A source told the publication that the event was being rescheduled which was clashing with the actor's other engagements. They also claimed that complete payment of the fee wasn't made; Rs 12.50 lakhs was supposed to be paid and it was yet to be cleared. The actor agreed to attend the events if they matched her schedule.

Addressing the issue, as per the publication, Sunny said that "half information is as dangerous as misreporting". She further stated that her work is worship and that she tried her best to match the schedule with the events. She claimed that the manager did not agree to the said dates. She continued that one has to pay in advance to block an actor's time which wasn't paid until the last moment. She stated that she wouldn't do anything like booking the date and not attending the event. With the on and off dates, she decided to drop out. She claimed to have other projects in Poovar.

Concluding, she added that she has been working around the clock, also put herself at risk during such times. She also stated that such 'slanderous claims and unethical behaviour' is 'deeply hurtful and unsolicited.' She has given the statement to the officers and will let the law take over the case.

On the work front

Sunny Leone entered the industry with Bigg Boss in 2011. After the reality show, she was approached for Jism 2 which marked the starting of her career in cinema. Some of her films include Jackpot, Hate Story 2, Mastizaade and many more. She has made various memorable cameos in Telugu and Tamil films. Sunny also became the part of MTV Splitvilla, where she appeared as a judge. Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber is a guitarist.

