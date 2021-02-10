Sunny Leone Shares New 'Splitsvilla X3' Poster Also Featuring Rannvijay; Check Out

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are all set to host another edition of the reality show Splitsvilla, which starts from March 6. Sunny took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 10 to share a new poster of the show also featuring her co-host Rannvijay. Read along and take a look at the poster as well as Sunny Leone's post.

Sunny Leone shares update for upcoming Splitsvilla X3

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 9 and shared the new poster of Splitsvilla X3. The monochrome poster features Sunny and Rannvijay in a sketched avatar. In the poster, Sunny is seen holding a bunch of cards, while Rannvijay is seen holding a cupid’s arrow. The poster features the date on which the new season will go on air - March 6, 2021.

The caption along with the post read, “Love ke cards honge kiske haath main! #MTVSplitsvillaX3 starts 6th March, 7 PM only on @mtvindia” followed by tags to the official Splitsvilla account and Rannvijay. Avid viewers of the reality show can’t wait for the show to be back on their screens and have dropped excited reactions in the comments under the post, which has over 170k likes so far. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More updates regarding Splitsvilla X3

Sunny has been sharing active updates about the show on her Instagram feed, she first shared two videos with Rannvijay on January 15 as the duo started filming for the show. Along with the two boomerang videos she expressed in her caption how Singha is like a family to her. She wrote, “We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia...my little big brother!!”.

The first promo was shared by her on the platform on Saturday, February 6. The video gave a glimpse into what the upcoming season will be like and how both the hosts will have all the control on the contestants. The caption read, “Are you ready to witness 2 sides of love with @rannvijaysingha & me? #SplitsvillaX3 starts 6th March, 7 PM on @mtvindia! See you soon @mtvsplitsvilla”.

