Republic Accesses Naikoo Case File; 16 Cases Registered Against Hizbul Terrorist

Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo first came to light in 2014 after the killing of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, father of a Sarpanch, in Dogripora on March 8, 2014. A case was registered against Naikoo and three others on June 12, 2014. The same year three other cases were registered against Naikoo. He was behind the brutal attack against police personnel near Batpora while they were on their way to the police station after Muharram duty from Wakherwan on November 4, 2014.

Since then, 16 cases have been registered by Jammu and Kashmir police against Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operational commander-in-chief. He shot to prominence the same year during elections when Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar was shot dead at his residence in Dogripora on November 16, 2014.

76 joined Hizbul in 2017

In 2015, Naikoo was booked by J&K Police for terrorist activities in Dadsara area. The same year he was named as the prime accused in the killing of one Javid Ahmad Khan, a resident of Nowgam. In the years to come, Naikoo then took up the reigns of Hizbul and focussed on recruitment in South Kashmir. Official records reviewed by Republic TV indicates that since 2017, the maximum number of recruitment done among all tanzeems was in Hizbul. In 2017, of the 128 terrorists recruited, 76 joined Hizbul.

The number increased in 2018 – 79 out of 208 recruits joined Hizbul. In 2019 and 2020, the overall recruitment had reduced with strong action being taken by security forces which once again is reflected in the statistics – 119 terrorists were recruited in 2019 of which 51 joined Hizbul and in 2020 of the 36 youth recruited, 16 joined Hizbul. Those within security apparatus who have been following Naikoo for long say he became popular among the youth through his video and voice messages. He, in fact, revived the tradition of gun salutes to killed terrorists. Videos of the same would be circulated among the youth to draw them towards terrorism.

Top sources say Naikoo had held talks with Zakir Musa to arrive at an “operational understanding” with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Naikoo is also considered to be brainchild behind inter-tanzeem cooperation between Hizbul, LeT and JeM. Reliable sources have confirmed to Republic TV, Naikoo orchestrated the escape of LeT terrorist Naveed Jutt from a hospital. Naikoo was promoted as the operational commander-in-chief after the elimination of Yaseen Yatoo in August 2017.

