Rhea Chakraborty Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody; Bail Application Rejected

Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, who was arrested today in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea has been remanded for 14-day judicial custody. Her bail application has also been rejected. Rhea has been asked to approach the Sessions Court with her bail plea.

The development comes after Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, South-Western region, NCB, on Tuesday told the reporters that they don't need her custody remand and will seek judicial custody. "We are not asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we have done already," Mutha Ashok Jain said.

NCB To Oppose Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea

Shortly before presenting Rhea Chakraborty before the magistrate court, the NCB has confirmed that they will oppose her bail plea if filed. "Whatever she has told us during interrogation is sufficient for her arrest. We will be opposing all bail petitions. Persons in NCB custody presently, 4 of them, their remanding plea is ending tomorrow. We will be opposing all bail pleas. We are satisfied with the interrogation," Dy DG Jain told media on Tuesday evening.

Rhea slapped with 5 NDPS Sections

The NCB has arrested the Bollywood actor under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per sources, on Day 3 of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs.

As per top sources, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to the NCB has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. As per top sources, she has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. `