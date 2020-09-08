Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, Says 'You Create Your Own Fate'

Ankita Lokhande, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, took to social media to express herself as Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. She shared a note and captioned it "Justice" and is evidently implied for Rhea as her arrest had been sought after by Sushant's family and friends, for whom Ankita has often voiced her support.

The note reads, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's karma."

Rhea confesses to NCB

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty for her alleged role in drugs procurement. The NCB has arrested the Bollywood actor under sections 89(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per sources, on Day 3 of her interrogation by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs.

As per top sources, the actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources.

The Bollywood actor has been taken to Sion Hospital for medical checkup and COVID test. Following the examination, the NCB will present Rhea before court on Tuesday evening. Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to the NCB has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. As per top sources, she has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed.

