Rhea's Lawyer Says 'unless Maharashtra Government Consents, CBI's Sushant Probe Illegal'

The CBI on Thursday took over investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, officials said Thursday.

The case will be probed by a special investigation team under the Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, they said.

In response, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde released a statement and called the CBI investigation 'illegal' and asserted that only if Maharashtra Government allows, CBI should probe the case. The statement said, "The Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had NO Jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of The Mumbai Police, which is the legal position. The Hon'ble Supreme Court is seized of the issue pursuant to the Transfer Petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The SC has directed all parties to file their replies and Mumbai Police is directed to place the report of investigations. Pending the said proceedings the CBI has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar Police. CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case ... it would be totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the Federal Structure of the Nation."

Sources said the case will be monitored at the top level in the agency on a daily basis. While the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the death of Rajput, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from Rajput's father K K Singh against Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation got in touch with the Bihar Police to collect all the details from their investigation in the matter.

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Aug 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father following his death, officials said on Wednesday. Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty asked for CBI probe on July 16

With PTI Inputs