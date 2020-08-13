'Rhea Had Ample Time To Destroy Evidence, Influence Witnesses': Sushant's Family Tells SC

Submitting its response to the Supreme Court hearing the petition seeking transfer of probe from Bihar to Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput's family contended that Rhea Chakraborty was examined four days after the incident providing her with 'ample time to destroy evidence.' Represented by advocate Vikas Singh, Sushant's family has submitted to the top court that the petitioner [Rhea Chakraborty] is 'hand in glove' with an important witness who has shared e-mails with her even after registration of an FIR. In its four-page response, the family has also highlighted negligence on Mumbai Police's part to probe the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The Petitioner was examined under S. 175 CrPC four days after the incident, giving her ample time to destruct the evidence and influence the witnesses. (at pg. F of the Petition and pg. 15 of R.2 reply). Furthermore, the Petitioner is hand in glove with an important witness, who even after registration of a FIR shared e-mails with her. (at pg. 11 of the petition and at pg. 24 of R.2 reply)," the actor's family submitted.

READ | Sushant's Family Submits Four Page Response To SC, Highlights Mumbai Police's Negligence

Sushant's family submits response to SC

Complying with the Supreme Court's directive in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai police, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed its response to the top court on Thursday. The family also cited previous judgements, in its response, to further its case of maintaining Bihar Police's jurisdiction to probe the case. The family has also submitted that Mumbai police was not investigating the matter properly and were continuing with inquest proceedings indefinitely.

READ | 'You Asked For CBI; How & What comes Later': Justice Roy To Rhea In SC's Sushant Hearing

"The complainant was firm of the view that the Mumbai police was not investigating the matter properly and were continuing with inquest proceedings indefinitely, when clearly under S.174 CrPC the inquest report has to be prepared forthwith basically to determine the cause of the death and as to whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the said cause or not," it added.

Furthermore, the respondent - Sushant's father has also highlighted that Rhea Chakraborty had herself asked for a CBI inquiry and had reiterated that she had no objection if the transfer of the investigation was done by the Supreme Court.

READ | Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh After SC Hearing: 'Confident Probe Will Go To CBI'

Bihar govt submits its response

Earlier in the day, the state of Bihar via its counsel Keshav Mohan chalked out the chronology of events starting from Sushant's death to CBI's FIR registration against Rhea Chakraborty and others earlier last week, in its response to the apex court.

Bihar Government substantiated with due examples of previous cases that the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police under section 174 and 175 of the CrPC was effective only until the cause of death of the actor is ascertained. They have claimed that the said investigation ended with the final post mortem report which was released on June 25. Thereafter, the non-registration of FIR in Mumbai has been termed as "contrary to law" and that this "inexplicable" act makes the interrogation of the 56 persons from the film industry 'ex-facie' -- without any jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. The apex court had directed all parties concerned in the case to file a response by Thursday. Meanwhile, ED continues the investigate the financial aspects of the FIR lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25 at Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and several others accusing them of cheating and conspiracy along with abetment of his son's suicide.

READ | Bihar Alleges Political Pressure On Mumbai Police Over Sushant; Exposes Rhea In Note To SC