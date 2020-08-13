Bihar Alleges Political Pressure On Mumbai Police Over Sushant; Exposes Rhea In Note To SC

In response to the Supreme Court of India's interim order for all representative parties to file their written submissions in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Bihar Government has promptly complied. The state of Bihar via its counsel Keshav Mohan has chalked out the chronology of events starting from Sushant's alleged suicide to CBI's FIR registration against Rhea Chakraborty and others earlier last week.

Bihar Government has substantiated with due examples of previous cases that the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police under section 174 and 175 of the CrPC was effective only until the cause of death of the actor is ascertained. They have claimed that the said investigation ended with the final post mortem report which was released on June 25. Thereafter, the non-registration of FIR in Mumbai has been termed as "contrary to law" and that this "inexplicable" act makes the interrogation of the 56 persons from the film industry 'ex-facie' -- without any jurisdiction.

The documents claim that the action of the Bihar Police in registering the FIR on 25.07.2020 and undertaking the investigation is not only within its jurisdiction but also that the subsequent investigation, an obligation of Bihar police, conducted in Mumbai had been entirely "valid" and "legal". They went onto state that the FIR in Bihar is valid as the deceased actor was domiciled in Bihar and that his only legal heirs are in Bihar.

Read | Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh after SC hearing: 'Confident probe will go to CBI'

Further, they cited the treatment of Bihar Police officials by the Mumbai Police during their brief visit to Mumbai and claimed that even though they had given advance intimation, Mumbai Police did not extend any cooperation towards them. "They were not given any document including the copy of the inquest report, post-mortem report etc.", claimed State of Bihar in their response. They also narrated the episode of "virtual detention" of senior SP Vinay Tiwari, in the name of quarantine and revealed that they were pained that it took 3 days for State of Maharashtra to the investigating officer.

Read | CBI must grill doctors who performed Sushant's autopsy: Swamy cites 'twisted feet' analogy

'Mumbai Police under Political Pressure'

Bihar Government has also alleged that the events make evident that Mumbai Police is under political pressure due to which a valid FIR is missing and Bihar police team was met with non-cooperation. They also brought to the Supreme Court's notice that Rhea Chakraborty had herself appealed to the Union for a CBI probe into the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Moreover, now that CBI has taken charge of the case, her petition for transfer from Patna to Mumbai stands ineffective.

Read | 'You asked for CBI; how & what comes later': Justice Roy to Rhea in SC's Sushant hearing

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. The apex court had directed all parties concerned in the case to file a response by Thursday. Meanwhile, ED continues the investigate the financial aspects of the FIR lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25 at Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and several others accusing them of cheating and conspiracy along with abetment of his son's suicide.

Read | 'Rhea loved Sushant, in trauma now; entitled to fair probe': Her counsel to Supreme Court