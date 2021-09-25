Last Updated:

Rohini Court Shootout: Petition Filed To Enhance Security Of Lower Courts In Supreme Court

The petitioner pointed out that the Rohini court shootout was not the first such incident in a court and requested arrangements to be made for enhanced security

Bhavyata Kagrana
Rohini Court shootout

Following the shocking incident of a shootout in Delhi's Rohini Court, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India to enhance security at the premises of courts and the entire court complex. The petitioner, advocate Vishal Tiwari, in his application to India's apex court, highlighted that "securing person of the judges and judicial officers against any threat to life" is important.

Shots were fired inside NCR's Rohini court premises on Friday in an alleged clash between rival gangs, resulting in the death of Delhi gangster and history-sheeter Jitender Gogi.  

Advocate Vishal Tiwari's five-point plea in court

"The Union and all respondents/respective States shall take immediate steps and measures for security of the Subordinate Courts in their regions".

"The Hardcore Criminals/Dreaded gangsters instead of producing them physically in the trial courts, may be produced through video conferencing before the trial courts from jails".

"The Directions may be issued to the respective States for Opening the Armed police post in the District Court Complexes and also at the Taluka level judiciary".
 
"Security and CCTV Cameras shall be installed in the 6 District Court complexes of our Country, So that every incident occurs may be caught in its true Scene and occurrence".

"In the rural areas and District Courts many litigants come with their aides in large Numbers in order to pressurize the other side. Such unwanted mob or persons shall not be permitted with any litigant in the Court premises".

'Not the first incident of such killing'

The petitioner also highlighted past cases despite which security checks in subordinate courts were not increased. The following are a list of incidents Tiwari mentioned in his petition to the Supreme Court:  

  • In December 2019 Shanawaz Ansari accused of a double murder was shot dead inside a courtroom in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor as court proceedings were on.
  • In October 2017 two men accused of murdering a Bhartiya Janshakti Party leader in 2008 were shot at and critically injured inside a courtroom in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh
  • In April 2017 A gangster and his accomplices allegedly thrashed a murder accused when he came to the local court for his bail. 
  • In January 2017 The 57-year-old lawyer, Subhash Gupta, was murdered in broad daylight in Hisar town of Haryana on Tuesday afternoon when he was on his way home from court complex. 
  • In August 2016 A lawyer was today attacked by a litigant, engaged in a matrimonial dispute with his wife, with a blade inside the Tis Hazari Courts premises. 
