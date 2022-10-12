RSS Workers Attacked In Karnataka's Haveri, One Severely Injured; Probe Launched

Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were attacked in the Haveri district of Karnataka on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV. The incident took place in Rattihalli village.

Sources informed that one RSS worker sustained severe injuries to his head while four others suffered minor injuries in the episode that took place last night.

They were purportedly attacked when they had gone to inspect a stretch of road for their march. Initially, an argument broke out between RSS workers and a group of people which later escalated into a fight, sources said.

Police have taken some people in the custody. A probe is underway.

Petrol bombs hurled at RSS member's house in Madurai

In a similar incident reported from Karnataka's neighbouring state Tamil Nadu last month, three petrol bombs were hurled at the residence of an RSS worker in Madurai. The shocking CCTV footage of the incident showed two bike-born men stopping outside the home of RSS member Krishnan and throwing petrol-filled bottles inside his house. The attack triggered a fire and damaged a car but no one was injured.

Krishnan claimed that more than 20 RSS workers in Tamil Nadu have been attacked in a similar manner over the past few days. He also lodged a complaint with the police.

"I have been with RSS for the past 45 years. Around 7 pm I heard a noise outside. Petrol bombs were thrown at my house and put my car to fire. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint regarding it," he said.

In another incident on the intervening night of September 24-25, petrol bombs were also hurled at an RSS functionary's residence in the Chitlapakkam area of Tambaram district. No major harm was caused to the residents or the property in the episode.