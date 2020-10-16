S Gurumurthy Extends Solidarity With Republic Media Network, Takes On Maharashtra Govt

On Friday, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy extended solidarity with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over another notice issued to him by the Maharashtra Assembly. Though the notice was served at 2.50 pm, he was asked to appear before the Maharashtra Assembly within 10 minutes' time. This development comes despite the fact that Republic Media Network has already moved the Supreme Court challenging the showcause notice issued by the state Assembly. According to Gurumurthy, the intention of the Maharashtra government was to harass Republic TV as it is being perceived as the "principal enemy". Republic will take legal recourse in this regard.

Their whole idea is to harass the Republic TV which the ruling alliance sees as the principal enemy like the Indira and Rajeev governments saw the Indian Express. https://t.co/I51QKIYqOH — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) October 16, 2020

'Political motives'

As per the Maharashtra Assembly's initial notice, Arnab was threatened with jail for questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray. Responding to the latest development, he stated that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in Maharashtra. Maintaining that the privilege motion is malicious in nature, he asserted that it is Republic Media Network's legal right to seek remedy from the apex court.

Moreover, he revealed that the Maharashtra Assembly had refused to accept the Network's formal replies. Arnab added that this was pure political vendetta. Currently, an SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian is hearing the plea filed by the Network.

Arnab Goswami remarked, "There is a complete breakdown of law & order in Maharashtra and we (Republic) have already interceded in the Supreme Court in this matter. We feel the privilege motion against us is frivolous, malicious and based upon political motives. It is our legal right to seek a remedy from the Supreme Court, which has put certain questions on procedural grounds, just a few days ago."

He added, "We are getting notice after notice from the Maharashtra Assembly, but they are not accepting our replies - which is patently illegal, unconstitutional. The purpose of the Maharashtra assembly is to serve the people of Maharashtra and not use interlopers to fix Republic. I am at the Supreme Court in this matter and you send me a notice at 2:50 PM to appear before the Assembly at 3 PM. What does this mean? They have shown their vendetta in public today."

