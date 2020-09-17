Kangana Slams MVA Govt Over Privilege Motion Against Arnab Goswami, Seeks President's Rule

On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut slammed the Maharashtra government over the state Assembly's letter to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami alleging breach of privilege. Highlighting the alleged misplaced priorities of the government, she pointed out that Maharashtra was faring very badly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as "fascist", the Manikarnika actor opined that people who speak against the state government are being harassed. Thereafter, she demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra remains one of the most damaged state because of the pandemic, numbers are rising rapidly but #Fascist government busy harassing people who speak against them, we want president rule in Maharashtra, stop #Fascism @republic https://t.co/lAvyIQAVya — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

In response to the Maharashtra Assembly's 60-page letter, Arnab Goswami assured the citizens that he will continue to question Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives. He announced that he shall fight a legal battle in this regard. Maintaining that the Constitution is the right of any citizen, the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief stated that he will assert the right to report.

"I want to speak to the people of India. The Maharashtra assembly has sent me a 60 page letter asking me why I am questioning the Chief Minister, and threatening me with jail and breach of privilege. I have decided to fight this. I will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives and I will continue to fight them. I will fight them in the Court, but never give in to such undemocratic practices. The Constitution is not a gift given to anyone, it is the right of every citizen. I will continue to uphold that right, ask my questions and exercise the right to report."

#BREAKING | Maharashtra Assembly sends a 60-page letter to Arnab Goswami on breach of privilege. Read his statement - pic.twitter.com/KoBMbr2VEB — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2020

'Illegal detention' of Republic crew

On September 8, Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade were taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. He was pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads and his sources. Not only was legal representation denied to them, but also a remand copy was not given in time to block any possible legal recourse.

After six days of detainment, all three crew members were granted bail by a Khalapur court on Monday. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel. Additionally, the National Human Rights Commission registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the violation committed by the Maharashtra police on the crew's illegal detainment, issuing a notice to the Maharashtra government.

