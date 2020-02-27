SAD MP Accuses Police Of Inaction In Delhi Violence, Says 'reminiscent Of 1984 Riots'

As riots that broke on February 23 has claimed as many as 34 lives in the national capital, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral said on Thursday that the Police's inaction towards protecting the lives and properties of minorities is a "reminiscent" of what happened during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Speaking to PTI after sending a letter to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik, SAD MP whose party is an ally of the BJP ruling at the Centre, said no one would want a repeat of 1984. SAD leader Gujral, the son of former prime minister I K Gujral, also added that minorities in certain parts of the city are frightened. "Because their lives and properties have not been protected by the Delhi Police, which is very similar to what we saw in 1984. It's shocking."

In his letter, the MP has slammed the Delhi Police for allegedly not acting on his complaint in which he had requested the police to come to the aid of 16 people of the minority community. "When a member of parliament's complaint is not paid heed to, one can imagine the plight of the common man. No sane Indian wants a repeat of 1984," Gujral said.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 34 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. On PM's and Home Minister's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

