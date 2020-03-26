Now, Shaheen Bagh People Write To SC Judges Alleging Protest Site's Destruction Amid COVID

Calling the action of Police in removing the Shaheen Bagh protesters as 'disproportionate' and 'unnecessary', the people of Shaheen Bagh has on Thursday written to the Supreme Court judges. The Delhi Police, on Tuesday, i.e two days after imposition of Section 144 in the national capital cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site amid rising cases of coronavirus. People of Shaheen Bagh had been protesting against the contentious anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since 15 December last year.

#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

In its letter, they have written that the people had already retreated to their homes in the wake of coronavirus and were at the last stage to submit an answer to the apex court-appointed interlocutors. While calling off the protest amid the outbreak of COVID 19, the protesters on March 22, said that 'the fight will go on, on the other side of this pandemic'. In its letter, they have written against the destruction of all art installations in Shaheen Bagh and whitewashing of graffitis outside Jamia Millia Islamia. On March 24, videos surfaced in which labourers were seen whitewashing the walls outside Jamia filled with anti-government, anti-CAA, NRC, NPR graffitis.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

The letter has stated: "While we understand the need for the stricter imposition of curfew and enforcement of pertinent restrictions, the ruthless dismantling and thoughtless destruction of the markers of our physical protest, especially the very structures whose placement is in question in a matter that is sub-judice in the SC, reeks of strong vendetta and ill feelings towards our innocent protesters, locals and sympathisers. It further heightens distrust and the perception of being uncared for by the state institutions."

Maharashtra government issues revised protocol for 21-day lockdown

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 553 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 116. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

Chidambaram suggests '10-point plan' to Centre to help India's poor amid 21-day lockdown

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

Middle-class localities in Mumbai ban entry of outsiders amid rising coronavirus cases