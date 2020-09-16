Sandalwood Drug Case: Sanjjana Sent To Judicial Custody, Shifted To Prapanna Agrahara Jail

Kannada film actress Sanjjana Galrani who was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in a drug case has been sent to judicial custody for the next 2-days. Sanjjana's police custody ended and she was produced before the 1st ACMM court that ordered judicial custody.

Sanjjana is currently at Parpanna Agrahara Jail, where Ragini Dwivedi is already present. Meanwhile, actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Sanjjana Galrani refuses to undergo blood tests; cites fundamental rights & lawyers advice

The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to appear again for further inquiry at a later date, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil told reporters. "In connection with this case (drug case), we had summoned Diganth and Aindrita Ray.. they had appeared for the inquiry. A detailed inquiry was done and we got lots of information," he said.

Speaking to reporters after being questioned by CCB officials, Diganth said the probe in the case was in progress and he and his wife were cooperating with the investigation. "We will come (again to appear before CCB) if we are summoned," the actor said. Diganth had made his debut with the Kannada film 'Miss California' in 2006 and acted in a number of movies. Aindrita Ray started her career in Kannada film industry with the movie 'Meravanige'. She is best known for her performance in the movie 'Manasaare,' in which she played the role of a mentally challenged girl.

Sandalwood drugs racket: African peddler arrested for supplying drugs to parties

Meanwhile, an African national identified as Benald Udenna, who allegedly supplied drugs to rave parties in the city, has been arrested. "He (Udenna) is an important peddler who supplied drugs to these (rave) parties," Patil said. He has been taken into police custody. The CCB has registered two cases in connection with a drug racket involving the film industry at the Cottonpet police station.

(with PTI inputs)

