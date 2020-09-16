Sandalwood Drugs Racket: African Peddler Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Parties

An African Drug peddler named Benald Udenna was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday in connection with the Sandalwood drugs racket that has put the entire Kannada film industry under the scanner. As per sources, the arrested peddler supplied drugs to parties attended by the film industry.

During the investigation, CCB came down to 3 names of alleged drug peddlers - Blackie, Coke and John who were allegedly supplying drugs to these parties. However, during the enquiry, it was found out that African peddler Benald was the man behind all 3 names and was using them to supply drugs. Around 12 gms of cocaine have been recovered from the African drug peddler's possession.

Sandalwood couple Diganth & Aindrita under scanner

Earlier today, Sandalwood’s popular couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray appeared before the investigating agency in connection with the case. Republic Media Network has learnt from CCB sources that the star couple maintained a good relationship with event organiser Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar and actress Ragini Dwivedi. Ragini is already in judicial custody for 14 days for her alleged role in the case while Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar are still under police custody. Sources also revealed that both Diganth Manchale and Aindrata Ray were allegedly consuming drugs in elite parties.

Meanwhile, Ragini's lawyer approached the sessions court demanding bail for her, which was adjourned to 19th of September, as CCB sought more time to file objections to the bail plea. Sanjjanaa Galrani’s tenure of being under police custody ends on Wednesday. Police sources say that they may not seek an extension of police custody. Actress Sanjjanaa too might follow in the footsteps of Ragini and remain under judicial custody.

