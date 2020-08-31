SC Dismisses Vijay Mallya's Contempt review On 2017 Transfer To Siddharth, Leanna & Tanya

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's review plea challenging the contempt of court conviction against him announcing that there was 'no merit' found in his plea. Vijay Mallya had sought a review of the apex court's 2017 order which held him in contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children. The Supreme Court however, dismissed his review petition challenging the verdict on the account of 'no merit' in Mallya’s review plea.

The apex court's order in 2017 had come on a plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) which had alleged that Mallya had transferred USD 40 million to his children in violation of the order. Mallya has also been accused in a bank loan default case amounting to over Rs 9,000 crores.

The banks had then alleged that Mallya concealed the facts and diverted the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in “flagrant violation” of the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.

India seeks Mallya's extradition

Vijay Mallya has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that Vijay Mallya had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

The Indian government has been seeking the extradition of the wanted fugitive. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, June 11 informed that India has asked the United Kingdom not to consider any request for asylum by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya as there appeared to be no ground for his persecution in the country. The UK government indicated that Mallya is unlikely to be extradited to India anytime soon, saying there is a "legal issue that needed to be resolved" before his extradition can be arranged.

