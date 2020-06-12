India Tells UK Not To Consider Any Asylum Req From Mallya; Talks On For Early Extradition

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, June 11 informed that India has asked the United Kingdom not to consider any request for asylum by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya as there appeared to be no ground for his persecution in the country. Last week, the UK government indicated that Mallya is unlikely to be extradited to India anytime soon, saying there is a "legal issue that needed to be resolved" before his extradition can be arranged.

READ | Big victory: CBI on Vijay Mallya losing final appeal against extradition in UK court

'Not to consider his asylum if requested by him'

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told the media at a virtual briefing that India has been in touch with the UK authorities for Mallya's extradition. "We have been in touch with the UK authorities for the early extradition of Vijay Mallya. We have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum if requested by him," he informed.

According to an international media report, Mallya, the fugitive economic offender, has applied for asylum in the United Kingdom. In May, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges.

The UK top court's decision marked a major setback to Mallya as it came weeks after he lost his High Court appeal in April against an extradition order to India.

READ | UK rules out immediate extradition of Vijay Mallya, reveals 'legal issue needs resolution'

Agencies refute rumours

Meanwhile, there was intense speculation last week that Vijay Mallya was being sent back to India but it turned out to be a false alarm. Republic TV's top sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) rubbished the article that was published by an agency.

"Vijay Mallya lost his final extradition battle in the UK courts on May 14 and he has to be extradited within 28 days. So far there has been no communication from UK authorities," said a top source from ED. The agency has also confirmed to this reporter that the article published by the news agency was riddled with inaccurate information.

Vijay Mallya has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that Vijay Mallya had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

READ | Vijay Mallya hasn't been extradited; no word from UK authorities; Agencies refute rumours

READ | Is Vijay Mallya taking the political asylum route? UK yet to communicate with India

(With PTI inputs)