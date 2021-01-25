SC Junks Andhra Govt's Plea Challenging SEC's Poll Schedule; Slams 'Ego Of 2 Authorities'

Expressing disapproval over the ongoing tussle between the Andhra Pradesh government and State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar, Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Jagan govt's plea challenging SEC's decision to hold gram panchayat polls. Noting that elections were held in more difficult conditions than COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Supreme court said that 'Ego was leading to lawlessness' while refusing to interfere in the decision of the SEC to hold gram panchayat polls. SEC has already announced 4-phase rural body polls in February.

Andhra HC suspends SEC schedule for Gram Panchayat polls, rules in favour of Jagan govt

SC dismisses Jagan's challenge to polls

The bench headed by Justice SK Kaul observed, "Ego problems between two authorities is leading to lawlessness. We cannot allow lawlessness. How can a resolution be passed against Ramesh Kumar? Elections have been held in far more difficult conditions and successfully." The Supreme court said that ' we cannot be a part of this ego battle' adding it 'will not interfere in the decision of state election commission'.

SEC issues notification for gram panchayat elections in AP

Andhra HC allows SEC to hold polls

On Thursday, as per reports, a 2-judge Andhra HC bench overruled a single-judge bench's order staying the SEC from holding gram panchayat polls in February. Subsequently, the SEC issued a notification announcing four-phase polls on February 5,9,13 and 17. First phase polls will be held in districts including Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Anantapur etc. Challenging the SEC's decision, the Jagan government had moved the SC seeking a stay on holding the gram panchayat polls claiming that 'elections and the vaccination drive cannot happen simultaneously'. Previously, on January 12, a single judge HC bench had stayed the polls, which was challenged by the SEC in the High Court.

Andhra State Election Commissioner seeks security citing YSRCP threats for deferring polls

Jagan Vs SEC

Incidentally, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for arbitrarily postponing of the rural and urban local body elections. Claiming that his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu had appointed the Commissioner of 'his own caste', he slammed the transfer of collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts, saying that if SEC is authorizing such transfers, 'Why was a government needed?'. He has also complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the postponing of polls and had moved the apex court challenging it.

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on her speech boycott; claims 'Was teased in PM's presence'

The local body polls which were scheduled for 21-29 March, were postponed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) by six weeks due to the coronavirus scare and also owing to incidents of violence being reported since election dates were announced. The SEC pointed out 23 forced withdrawals and 55 incidents of violence perpetrated by the ruling party - YSRCP against the BJP and the TDP, seeking protection from the Home Ministry. In the environment of psychological terror and the current pandemic, Kumar asked permission to operate from Hyderabad, raising apprehensions on the State police.