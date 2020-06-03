Supreme Court Notifies Centre On PIL Seeking Renaming Bombay HC To 'Maharashtra HC'

In a bid to rename yet another colonial-era name, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, issued a notice to the Centre and others on a plea to rename the Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court. The PIL has been filed by a retired judge - V P Patil. Currently, India's apex court is only hearing to urgent matters amid India's extended COVID-19 lockdown.

SC issues notice on renaming Bombay HC

Supreme Court issues notice to the Union of India and other respondents and sought their detailed responses after hearing a PIL filed by a retired judge, VP Patil, to rename the Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court. — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Allahabad University refuses to rename

Previously in May, Allahabad University executive council had stated that the university will not be renamed after Prayagraj - the city's new name. 12 out of 15 members had rejected the proposition inspite of several MPs and state govt asking to do so, as per reports. The council had reportedly pointed out that neither Madras University or Calcutta University had changed their names inspite of their cities' names changed to Kolkata and Chennai respectively. Moreover, Allahabad High Court too has not changed its name, as it requires the approval of both Houses of Parliament.

SC dismissed plea to rename India as 'Bharat'

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to change the official name of the country from "India" to "Bharat", allowing the petitioner to approach the Government with representation for his cause. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde today took up the petition for hearing after it was adjourned yesterday due to the non-availability of the CJI. CJI told the lawyer for the petitioner that "Bharat" was already included as a name for the country under the Constitution of India, clarifying that the Supreme Court "could not do" what the petitioner was asking for.

Details of the plea

In this plea, the petitioner - Namah, has sought enforcement of the fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution which entitles every citizen equal right to call his or her own country as 'Bharat', as per reports. Moreover, he had contended that the Union Government has failed to do away with the symbol of slavery by using the name ‘India’ instead of Bharat or Hindustan. He has also pointed out to the many pleas which have sought the same and the government's inaction to do so, justifying his reason to approach the apex court, state reports.

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking officially renaming 'India' to 'Bharat' on June 2