COVID-19: SC Seeks Centre's Response On PIL For WHO-approved Protection Kits

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought Centre's response on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to avail WHO-approved protection kits for doctors, especially since they are working under tedious conditions. The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud sought Centre's response on the PIL filed by a Nagpur based doctor Jerryl Banait, by next week.

The petitioner contended that in the absence of adequate protective gear, doctors put themselves at the risk of being affected by the virus, warranting availability of graded protective gear to them and other welfare facilities, so as to aid them to combat the virus. The plea not only sought this equipment for medical professions in metro cities but in tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well.

"As there is no specific vaccination to prevent or cure COVID- 19, it is imperative for doctors to be in constant contact with patients, so as to monitor them on regular intervals, and observe their symptoms," the plea said.

"In the absence of appropriate protective gear, doctors put themselves at risk of being affected by the virus in the discharge of their duties. It is the duty of the States to ensure graded protective gear to doctors and other welfare facilities, so as to aid them to combat the virus," it added.

The Coronavirus Pandemic

As of date, India has reported over 1,400 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, around 38 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar, apart from barring all incoming international flights. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.

At present, there are around 786,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,830 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,660 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh people infected with the virus.

(With Inputs from ANI)