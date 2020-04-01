The Debate
The Debate
Coronavirus USA: USTA Has No Plans To Cancel US Open 2020 Despite Growing Number Of Cases

Tennis News

Coronavirus USA: USTA Managing Director Danny Zausner has said that there are no plans to cancel the US Open 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis in New York.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus USA

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has massively affected the tennis calendar. While the French Open was postponed to September from its original May schedule, the Wimbledon 2020 is also staring at a possible cancellation due to the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. The French Open's postponement and the potential cancellation of Wimbledon could also have a drastic impact on the US Open 2020. So will US Open be cancelled this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Also Read: Bernard Tomic: Australian 'Bad Boy' Lies About Not Having Coronavirus In Latest Interview?

Coronavirus USA: Will the US Open be cancelled? 

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Tuesday said that they have no plans to cancel the US Open 2020. USTA Managing Director Danny Zausner said that they're still working on the possibility of hosting the US Open 2020 during a press conference at the Mayor Bill de Blasio at the tennis facility on Tuesday. The esteemed tournament is scheduled to kick start on August 24 and will end on September 13, one week before the rescheduled French Open tournament. He said that the US Open 2020 will happen but in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic it is very trivial. 

Also Read: Will US Opem be cancelled? US Open 2020 Tennis Championship Could Be Postponed By Coronavirus

Also Read: Roger Federer Amazes Fans, Other Sportspersons With Insane 'trick Shots' Video On Twitter

Will US Open be cancelled?: US Open 2020 site converted into a makeshift hospital

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be converted into a makeshift hospital to help and reduce the stress on the healthcare system in the USA. The home of the US Open 2020 will be converted into a 350-bed hospital and to be used to care for non-COVID-19 patients amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The Louis Armstrong Stadium will also be transformed into a commissary that makes 25,000 meal packages each day for COVID-19 patients, medical workers and others in need as per Chris Widmaier, Managing Director of Corporate Communications of USTA. 

Also Read: French Open Postponed: As Many As 18 Events Face Cancellation Due To Scheduling Disaster

First Published:
