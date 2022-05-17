After a Varanasi court ordered a part of the Gyanvapi mosque premise to remain sealed following the conclusion of a videographic survey, the Supreme Court is now scheduled to hear a plea filed by the Gyanvapi Mosque management against the survey on Tuesday, May 17.

On May 15, after the conclusion of the survey, a Varanasi court directed the sealing of a spot on the mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was allegedly discovered. Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came on an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Apart from demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, Jain sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit people from performing Wuzu.

The court then ruled, "The Varanasi District Magistrate is instructed that the place where the Shivling was found should be immediately sealed. No person should be permitted entry there. The Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate and CRPF commandant, Varanasi are directed that they will be personally responsible to guard and keep safe the place that has been sealed".

The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.

Visuals of Shivling’s location accessed

Republic TV has accessed the first visuals of the location where the alleged 'Shivling' was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. In the visuals, a pond under a shed can be seen, which is used for Wuzu - an Islamic procedure for cleansing parts of the body– a type of ritual purification before offering Namaz. Republic TV has learnt that the alleged Shivling discovered during the video survey of the complex was found buried inside the pond.

Exclusive details of Gyanvapi survey

Though the court committee members have not divulged details of the survey, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate evidence. Committee members have raised suspicions over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises.

On Saturday and Sunday, videography of two basements was completed using special cameras. The first survey was conducted near the frill on the ground floor, sources said. The surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobile phones. Snake charmers were also called after learning about the presence of snakes in the complex.

Image: PTI/ ANI