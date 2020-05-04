Setback For Sharjeel Imam: Bail Plea Dismissed By Delhi's Patiala House Court

The Patiala House Court of Delhi has dismissed the bail application of former JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam. He was recently booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Delhi police. He had sought bail on the ground that the investigation was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days.

The application filed by the accused also read that the trial court’s April 25 order extending the period of investigation in the case to 90 days more was bad in law. The court after hearing the argument of the counsel of the accused and of prosecution dismissed the plea moved by Imam.

Sharjeel Imam was detained on Jan 28

According to the information, Imam was detained on January 28 this year by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Dharmender Rana, the additional sessions judge, noted in the order that the order extending the period of investigation was passed before expiry of the statutory time period of 90 days.

The prosecution told the court that the counsel of Imam was being informed by them on Whatsapp, but he chose not to act and can't cry foul now. According to the information, Imam is now in Guwahati jail. Another case of UAPA was lodged against him by the Assam police. Police have said that a Whatsapp group, Muslim student of JNU was being run by Sharjeel Imam, and they are yet to summon its members.

The crime branch had earlier charged Imam with sedition, alleging that his speech promoted enmity between people that led to riots. The police said that they are also about to identify people seen in the JNU video where Imam was delivering a speech.

