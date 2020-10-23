VCK MP Wants President Kovind To Recall TN Guv Over His Delay In Nod For Reservation Bill

Upset over the delay in receiving Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit's assent to a bill providing 7.5% reservation to students in under-graduate medical colleges in the state, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (Freedom Tigers Party) MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has written to President Kovind seeking the removal of the Tamil Nadu Governor as he had triggered a 'constitutional crisis'.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a bill allowing 7.5% reservation in undergraduate medical colleges to students who have studied in government schools from 6th grade to 12th & have cleared the NEET exam.

The VCK MP urged President Kovind to recall Governor Banwari Lal Purohit as the legislation for providing horizontal reservation to government school students in medical education was passed unanimously in the Tamil Nadu assembly and that it was well within the constitutional provision. Citing the SC & Madras HC verdicts from earlier in 2020 that upheld the power of the state government to pass laws providing quota within quota, Thirumavalan said that the governor was not just creating an obstacle for students who had already cleared the NEET exam but was also triggering a constitutional crisis in the state.

VCK MP Thirumavalan said that the Governor's inordinate delay in giving his assent to the Bill had jeopardized the admission process and urged President Kovind to withdraw Banwari Lal Purohit as Governor of the state to 'save the Constitution'.

VCK MP wants TN guv removed

DMK ready to join forces with AIADMK over reservation matter

The DMK on Wednesday said it is ready to join forces with the AIADMK government and protest for getting the 7.5 per cent quota in medical admissions for state-run school students, a day after the ruling dispensation sought early clearance by the Governor for a bill envisaging the reservation.

The DMK chief's offer to work with the government and protest alongside AIADMK comes a day after a group of ministers, including KA Sengottaiyan and D Jayakumar, called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here to seek his nod for the bill. The meeting came in the backdrop of various political parties, including the DMK and PMK, urging the Governor to give assent to the bill so that the quota can be implemented this year itself.

In his letter to the Governor, Stalin said government school students could benefit from a reservation in this academic year itself only if the Governor gave his assent to the bill "without further delay."

