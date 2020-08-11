Rhea Unable To Justify Wealth Many Times Earnings; ED Suspects Undisclosed Income Source

As the Enforcement Directorate continues its probe into Rhea Chakraborty’s source of income and her earnings, the latest reports have revealed that her investments over the years by far surpass the money she earned. According to sources, in the financial year 2017-18, Rhea’s gross earning is around Rs 18 lakh and it continues to remain the same in the financial year 2018-19 as well. However, the total fixed assets of Rhea increased from Rs 96,000 to Rs 9 lakh in the year 2018 and 2019.

Similarly, Rhea also has shareholder funds in some companies. ED is probing how Rhea was able to buy shareholder funds worth Rs 34 lakh in 2017-2018 while her income was only 18 lakh. The shareholder fund of Rhea Chakraborty increased from Rs 34 lakh (2017-18) to Rs 42 lakh in (2018-19).

ED also investigating Rhea Chakraborty’s fixed deposits in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank which are much more than her yearly earnings. Accordingly, in 2018, she also bought a flat in Khar and paid Rs 25 lakh as down payment, again highlighting a major discrepancy in her yearly earnings and spendings.

ED finds links of Sushant's bank account

While Rhea claims the money she earned is through the entertainment business, the actress is unable to provide any documentation to support her claim. Rhea also claims that the firm where she and her brother are directors did not do any actual business but ED has found a transaction link from Sushant’s bank account to one of the firms. ED suspects that there was some source of income that Rhea is not disclosing.

Earlier in the day, sources had revealed that the IP address of Rhea's company Vividrage Rhealityx Pvt. Ltd. in Navi Mumbai has been changed 17 times over the past year with the most recent one on Friday, August 7. The IP-changing behaviour till the last few days has coincided with Rhea's questioning at the ED's hands. ED sources have recently reported that both Rhea and Showik were asked to provide information on their bank accounts and details of the companies that were allegedly formed using Sushant Singh Rajput's money. Rhea, Showik and Sushant were directors in the company.

The central agency has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged in his FIR at Patna last month that she had cheated the late actor of a huge sum of money.

