Shiv Sena Reopens War Of Words With UP CM Yogi; Makes 'Har Ghar Vikas Dubey Niklega' Jibe

The Shiv Sena on Monday criticized the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Kanpur encounter in which eight police officers were killed. Questioning the law and order situation under the ruling government, the editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana said the CM Yogi has claimed of ending crime in UP many times but these killing of the policemen raises some serious questions.

'This is a serious issue'

Commenting on the suspension of Station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari on suspicion of tipping off notorious gangster Vikas Dubey about the police raid, Sena alleged that this is a "proof that there is collusion between goons and police in Uttar Pradesh." The Yogi government has demolished the illegal house of Vikas Dubey, this is fine but will the families of those martyrs will get their members back? Saamana asked.

If the situation remains like this in the state, then don’t know about har "Ghar Ghar se Afzal niklega" but it might happen that "Ghar Ghar se Vikas Dubey niklega", the editorial said taking a jibe at the Yogi government. Shiv Sena said that it should be made sure that Vikas Dubey does not escape from India through the Nepal border as it has happened before, adding if it happens then Dubey could become "Nepal's Dawood Ibrahim"

Shiv Sena said that such incidents in Uttar Pradesh also have an impact on the states Delhi and Mumbai, adding that this is a serious issue.

"It has been more than three years since the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. During this period, the police 'encountered' more than 113 goons, but how did the name Vikas Dubey get dropped? He has committed more than 40 serious crimes like murder & robbery. But how did he survive due to lack of evidence? How did the police become witnesses on his behalf? Is the list of encounters being prepared according to the convenience of Uttar Pradesh Police and Government? If someone makes such an allegation, what does the Yogi government have to say on this?" BJP's ex-ally asked.

"Even after 40 years, if goons can kill policemen in Uttar Pradesh in this way, then what change did Yogi Maharaj bring in Uttar Pradesh? Today everything is closed during the Corona lockdown but will we have to be in lockdown tomorrow to be safe from the goons? Such questions are arising in the minds of the people in the state. There are many questions, which have to be answered by the Yogi government because Uttar Pradesh is called 'Uttam Pradesh'. Uttam Pradesh is soaked in the blood of the policeman. This is a shock to the country!" the editorial further said.

