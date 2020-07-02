Shiv Sena Mocks 'digital Revenge' On China; Asks 'what Will Happen To BJP's TikTok Stars'

Questioning the Centre yet again on its move to ban Chinese-origin mobile applications, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana has termed it as 'Digital revenge', but has asked for the exact time when the Modi government realised the threat of these Chinese apps. In its editorial, Sena has said that if those apps were a threat to national security, then why were they been allowed for all these years. Moreover, it has claimed that Chinese PLA soldiers are still occupying the Galwan valley and Commander Corps level talks are taking place to arrive at a solution.

READ | Shiv Sena defends Congress on 'RGF scam' allegation, asks 'will it stop Chinese intrusion'

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has also mocked those using TikTok and said that it paved way for vulgarity, adding that some 'TikTok stars' also joined the BJP. It has gone on to ask what will happen to there 'political leaders'? Shiv Sena has caustically said that the Central government has undermined national security, but has avenged the killing of 20 Indian Army jawans by a 'Digital strike.' Sena has contrasted the step to ban Chinese apps to that of India's airstrike in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked Indian security forces in Pulwama.

Shiv Sena has been questioning the Prime Minister since the LAC standoff began and has sided with its alliance partner Congress when BJP raised questions on its MoU with Chinese CPC and alleged a scam in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It has also attacked the Centre on fuel price rise and commented on India's diplomacy with US President Donald Trump.

READ | Shiv Sena makes light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death; claims own attempt to cast actor

Chinese apps banned

In a massive development on Monday night, the Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Moreover, on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures. In line with the growing anti-China sentiment in the nation, Gadkari added that the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

READ | Rajnath Singh to make 1st Ladakh visit post-LAC faceoff on July 3; COAS to accompany him