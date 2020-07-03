Shiv Sena Makes Big Statement On PM Modi's Leh Visit; Says He Must Be Acknowledged

Shiv Sena on Friday hailed Prime Minister Modi's visit to Leh. Sena leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the visit as an important message of solidarity with the troops. Chaturvedi also said that PM Modi's decision to visit the forces should be acknowledged. PM Modi visited Leh with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and COAS General Naravane to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh, in what comes as an unforeseen and unprecedented message to China.

'PM Modi's visit to Leh must be acknowledged'

The Shiv Sena MP in her tweets referred to the previous instance where PM Modi was criticised by the Opposition for his statements in the aftermath of Galwan Valley clash. Chaturvedi stated that the visit sends a strong message of solidarity with the forces. In addition, she also urged that PM Modi's visit to Leh must be acknowledged by everyone.

PM Modi’s visit to Leh is important and sends a good message of solidarity with the troops especially after his comments on June 19th. If he was criticised for that, he must be acknowledged for this. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 3, 2020

PM interacts with forces

Amid the standoff with Chinese troops along the LAC, PM Modi is currently visiting one of the forward locations in Nimu. During the course of his visit, he is interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. Moreover, PM Modi is expected to visit a second forward area - Thiksay to address the troops after which he will return to Dehi. Sources also informed that PM Modi will be visiting the Armed Forces' Hall of Fame in Leh

PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16, after which tensions have been hiked with China on multiple fronts - especially economically and technologically.

