Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Close Aide Remanded To ED Custody Till November 29

A Mumbai court on Thursday sent Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's close aide Amit Chandole in Enforcement Directorate's custody till November 29 after he was arrested on Wednesday night. Chandole was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case against a security service provider company and others. The Enforcement Directorate has found evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

The ED had also summoned Pratap Sarnaik in connection with the money laundering case, a day after conducting raids at his residence. His son, Vihang Sarnaik, who was interrogated for five hours on Tuesday, was also summoned by the agency. However, as Pratap Sarnaik was under quarantine, he was unable to answer the summons on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and conducted multiple raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane, as well as the residence of Pratap Sarnaik. During the searches, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer and Vihang Sarnaik's cell phone.

PTI sources have informed that the ED is probing Chandole's alleged suspicious dealings with Sarnaik, Tops Group security providing service, and its promoter Rahul Nanda.

'Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt'

Reacting to the developments on Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had backed the ED for conducting raids on Shiv Sena MLA and stated, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." This is despite Congress being in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged foul play and targeted the Centre. "Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. Our government has completed a year so they now know that they can't come to power here. Hence they are using the power they have in the Centre," Pawar said.

Reportedly, Sarnaik met Sena's Sanjay Raut after the Central Agency conducted raids on his residence. Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Thane. He is also Shiv Sena's Maharashtra Spokesperson and the Communication Leader for the Mira-Bhayandar area.

READ | Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Close Aide Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case

READ | ED Team Raids Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s Residence; Searches Ongoing At 10 Locations