Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Close Aide Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case

In the latest development in the investigation into an alleged money laundering case related to a private company, 'Tops Security' the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Tops Securities Group, was arrested after the central agency conducted raids at around 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane on November 24. The Enforcement Directorate has found evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

The ED had also summoned Pratap Sarnaik in connection with the money laundering case, a day after conducting raids at his residence. His son, Vihang Sarnaik, who was interrogated for five hours on Tuesday, was also summoned by the agency. However, as Pratap Sarnaik was under quarantine, he was unable to answer to the summons on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and conducted multiple raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane, as well as the residence of Pratap Sarnaik. During the searches, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer and Vihang Sarnaik's cell phone.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said that he will be visiting the Yellow Gate Police Station in Mumbai to "pursue fraud" by the Top Securities Group.

I will be visiting Yellow Gate Police Station Mumbai today afternoon at 2pm (where FIR Registered on 28 October 2020) to pursue Fraud by Top Securities Group (investigation by ED against #PratapSarnaik is based on the same) @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 26, 2020

Hope #SanjayRaut knows investigation of #PratapSarnaik by ED is based on Thackeray Sarkar's (Mumbai Police) FIR Registered on 28 October at Yellow Gate Mumbai Police Station — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 26, 2020

'Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt': Congress' Nirupam

Reacting to the developments on Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had backed the ED for conducting raids on Shiv Sena MLA and stated, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." This is despite Congress being in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged foul play and targeted the Centre. "Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. Our government has completed a year so they now know that they can't come to power here. Hence they are using the power they have in the Centre," Pawar said.

Reportedly, Sarnaik met Sena's Sanjay Raut after the Central Agency conducted raids on his residence. Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Thane. He is also Shiv Sena's Maharashtra Spokesperson and the Communication Leader for the Mira-Bhayandar area.

