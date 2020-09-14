'Sikhs For Justice' Pannu's YouTube Channel Banned For Peddling Anti-India Propaganda

A Central agency on Sunday banned the YouTube channel of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Chief of the radical group "Sikhs For Justice", who is known for spreading Anti-India Propaganda. The channel was earlier put under a shadow ban. This YouTube channel of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was being used to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab.

The channel was used by Pannu to make an appeal to the youth of Punjab to wave flags of Khalistan on the district headquarters following which an incident was reported in Moga district of Punjab where two youth where captured on CCTV cameras waving the flag of Khalistan at Moga District Administrative Complex.

Not only this, but he also offered a hefty amount of $2,500 for those who will waive the Khalistan flag on the building of district headquarters on the eve of Independence Day.

"All the activities of Sikhs For Justice were being tracked as this group was continually trying to radicalize the youth especially those belonging to the Sikh community in Jammu you as well as in Punjab. Through this YouTube channel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was spreading propaganda against the government and has asked the youth to waive Khalistan flag at the district headquarters office, in return they will be paid", an official privy to the development said.

The ban has come days after a premier investigation agency took over the probe of the incident in Moga. A team of the agency visited the incident spot after the case was transferred on the orders of the Ministry Of Home Affairs on September 4.

Police have so far arrested five accused in this case including the son of a police inspector in Punjab. Moga police in its FIR has named Gurpatwant Singh Pannu as an accused in this case. It was through this YouTube channel that Sikhs For Justice asked the youth of Punjab to stop trains on September 13 following which heavy security deployment was made by Punjab government on all the routes to avoid any such incident.

"Such appeals are being made by Sikh For Justice to the youth of Punjab to show their grip in Punjab, however, the government is well aware of the tactics being followed by this radical group and adequate measures are being taken to stop any misadventure by them," official added.

(Image credits: Twitter)