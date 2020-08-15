Khalistan Flag Hoisted In Moga Govt Office Before I-Day, Punjab CM Orders Strict Action

Miscreants in Punjab's Moga hoisted a pro-Khalistan flag ahead of Independence Day on Friday in the Moga administrative complex. Soon after the incident came to light, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the police to take strict action against the miscreants.

There were three persons involved in the incident, of which two hoisted the flag while one of them shot the video and the trio managed to escape the site after the incident. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Despite the security alert, the miscreants managed to reach the terrace of the administrative complex and hoisted the saffron flag with Khalistan written on it.

Reward of Rs 50,000

The Chief Minister has urged people not to get influenced by the propaganda of the anti-national elements against the sovereignty of the nation.

Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Moga had said that "This is an act that is not only disgusting and cowardly but also anti-national. Strict action will be taken against miscreants."

The Chief Minister has also directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to make sure that the culprits are identified and arrested at the earliest so as to punish them severely as per the law.

The Punjab Police has announced a bounty reward of Rs 50,000 for the duo, whose CCTV grabs have been released.

This comes after the banned US-based pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) offered $1,25,000 (Rs 93 lakh) for anyone who puts up the ‘Khalistan flag’ at Red Fort on Independence Day.

(Photo credit: PTI)