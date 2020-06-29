Sonia Gandhi Demands Immediate Rollback Of Fuel Price Hike, Slams Centre's Insensitivity

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, June 29, demanded an immediate rollback of the fuel price hike in various parts of the country. Mentioning that the Modi government had increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times since the imposition of lockdown, Gandhi contended that the people were facing hardships due to this. She also lamented that the Centre was not passing on the benefits of the falling crude oil prices in the international market.

Sonia Gandhi remarked, “The novel coronavirus pandemic on one hand and the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel have made the lives of the people very difficult. Today, the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi and some other cities has crossed Rs.80 per litre. Since the imposition of the lockdown on March 25, the Modi government increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times.”

She added, “In the last three months, the Modi government has ensured the collection of revenue worth lakhs and crores for the year by increasing the excise duty. This is happening at a juncture when the price of crude oil in the international market is continuously reducing. Instead of passing on the benefits of the reducing crude oil prices in the international market to the consumers, the Modi government after coming to power in 2014 increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel 12 times. In this manner, the Centre earned an additional revenue of Rs.18 lakh crore.”

Read: Fuel Price Hike Protest: Guj Cong Chief, 50 Workers Detained

Read: Congress Rides Cycles, Bullock Carts & Horses To Protest Against High Fuel Prices

‘Unjust and insensitive move’

Additionally, Gandhi lashed out at the Union government for earning revenue worth Rs.18 lakh crore by increasing the excise duty on diesel and petrol 12 times since May 2014. She opined that this had a direct impact on the country’s farmers, working-class, middle class and small businesses. According to her, the fuel price hike was not just unjust but also showcased insensitivity.

The Congress president said, “This not only smacks of injustice but also displays insensitivity. This has a direct impact on the country’s farmers, working-class, middle class and small businesses. Along with Congress worker and people, I demand the Modi government to immediately roll back the fuel price hike at a juncture when the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus crisis.”

On June 7, state oil companies commenced revising fuel prices after a gap of 82 days during which they adjusted excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates. Earlier in the day, petrol and diesel prices were increased in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata after a day’s pause. Diesel continued to be costlier than petrol for the 6th consecutive day. Various functionaries of the Congress party have hit the streets to protest against the fuel price hike.

Read: Delhi Cong Chief, Workers Detained By Police During Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

Read: Youth Congress Members Ride Bullock Cart To Protest Against Fuel Price Hike