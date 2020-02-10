DCW Issues Notices To Delhi Police, Gargi College Over Harassment Complaints

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issues a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action has been taken in the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday visited the college premises and held talks with the girl students.

Speaking to the media Maliwal said, "We met many students at the Gargi College today, who narrated horrifying ordeals faced by them during the fest held a few days back. Neither the college administration nor the police have taken any action in the matter. Delhi Commission of Women is issuing a notice to both the college and the police to find out why an FIR has not been registered nor have any arrests taken place? When the DCW can reach and record the statements of the girls in the college then what was the administration waiting for? The girls have told us that molestation happened in front of the security personnel but no action was taken."

Delhi police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6. "We are inquiring into the matter. However, we have not received any complaint so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Atul Thakur.

Eyewitness reports

Earlier on Monday, a woman student said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said.

"I have no idea if those girls have filed an FIR or not. The college principal is also not supporting us. A protest is also being staged in the college and the principal will also be coming here and I think she will be discussing the incident with us," she added.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, a second-year student had said that the men who had entered the college groped the girls and made them uncomfortable. "Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable and showed us that they have control over us. They derived pleasure from it," she said.

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

