Special Court Allows Permission To ED To Interrogate Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS In Jail

In the latest development in the Kerala gold scam, the Special PMLA Court in Kochi on Monday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS in jail. This comes days after the ED approached the Court seeking permission to interrogate the duo in connection with the high-profile case. After the Court allowed the body to question the accused for three days, an ED team was seen arriving in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Enforcement Directorate had approached the Special Court in Kochi on Friday requesting permission from the court saying that it was 'highly necessary' to question the duo to collect vital information.

"It has become highly necessary to question Sarith and Swapna to collect vital information. In the interest of justice, it is highly necessary to permit the investigating officer and assistant investigating officer to question Sarith and Swapna for three days at the jail," the economic offences watchdog had submitted.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent complaint filed by Swapna, where she alleged 'a threat to her safety' in jail by 'highly influential persons'. The prime-accused had claimed that persons donning uniform had entered the jail premises and had threatened her to not disclose names of those in 'high authority' allegedly involved in criminal offences. They had also, in turn, asked her to not cooperate with the investigation. In a sudden change of events, Swapna had taken back this complaint a day later claiming that her lawyer had 'misrepresented her remarks'.

What is the Kerala Gold Smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in KSITIL. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government.

On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending a departmental inquiry. The case is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewelry purposes but for funding terror activities.

(With Agency Inputs)