Sushant Case: Subramanian Swamy Speaks On The Ongoing Probe; Urges Fans To 'not Lose Hope'

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday spoke in a session with Virat Hindustan Sangam about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Slamming the AIIMS report by chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Swamy said, "In my opinion, Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and it is unfortunate that AIIMS' has orally declared to some people that it is a suicide, though we have no proof of it."

"Let's go into the matter and would request all the SSR fans that don't lose hope. We will get the killers. In the end, we will win. Bollywood mafia has to pay for this. We can't bring Sushant back but his memory should be alive that if mafia rears his head the nation will stand and crush them. Sushant was alive on 13th June. On 14th June, 9 AM he called his servant saying I want orange juice and that doesn't sound like someone who would commit suicide," he further said.

5 questions raised by Dr. Swamy

Whether the AIIMS team did a post mortem of Sushant's case or they were only forming an opinion on the report done by cooper, it has to be made public for proof? Whether Dr Sudhir Gupta was advised/pressurised by someone to give interviews before the media. He did not go to anybody or did a PC but instead went to friendly media? Was there any destruction of evidence? Overall was there any insufficiency from a medical point of view? Ministry of Health if considers than the matter can be examined by the medical team of the ministry

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

