Sushant Case Reaches Parliamentary Panel; Swamy Asks If High Authorities Behind Gupta Leak

Senior BJP member Subramanian Swamy has on Thursday written to the Parliamentary Standing Committee On

Health and Family Welfare seeking answers to queries after the selective AIIMS report leak earlier this week. He has raised questions to be addressed in the Standing Committee Meeting regarding the AIIMs team forensic examination of Bollywood actor Sushant Shing Rajput's death.

Through his letter, Swamy has questioned the legitimacy of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS Forensic panel, in giving unofficial information to media. He has also asked if the seemingly conclusive findings by the AIIMS panel were based on post-mortem on the deceased actor's body and highlighted that since the body has been cremated, the reports had merely been an opinion based on the post-mortem conducted by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

He also asked if the AIIMS forensic team took the tampered evidence, hurried and truncated post-mortem and non-sealing of the crime scene into account before coming to the conclusion that the actor had died by suicide.

Read | In Sushant case, Ishkaran asks Dr Swamy to summon AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta before Parl panel

Meanwhile, Ishkaran Bhandari also raised a pertinent question on Twitter about the legitimacy of the unofficial and selective leak of the findings by the Forensic expert Dr. Sudhir Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He asked whether Gupta's unlawful act amid a sensitive case is allowed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Ishkaran further urged the agency to probe into Gupta's motive to leak the medico-legal reports of the late actor.

Does CBI allow Head of Forensic to selectively leak medical report in ongoing case?



If not, then investigate why this was done in Sushant Singh Rajput case. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 5, 2020

Read | In Sushant case, Subramanian Swamy questions 'Fake ID Twitter gang'; raises the stakes

'Dr. Gupta's comments should be investigated'

Subsequent to Republic airing the #SushantAIIMSTape of Dr Gupta's conversation, it emerged that he had also spoken to lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari regarding the same, which left him (Ishkaran) thinking why did the expert take a u-turn? Reacting to the suspicious AIIMS unofficial report, Iskharan said Dr Gupta’s leaked reports claiming that Sushant committed suicide needs to be investigated.

Read | In Sushant case, Subramanian Swamy takes AIIMS leak to Parliamentary Standing Committee

Following Republic's newsbreak, both CBI and AIIMS have issued statements not in any way corroborating Dr. Sudhir Gupta's selective leaks, with the investigative agency making it clear that all angles including homicide are still on the cards. Moreover, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had also addressed the issue in a press conference earlier this week where he revealed that Dr. Sudhir Gupta had told him upon seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's post-death photos that it was strangulation and could not have been death by hanging. Shockingly, it emerged that Dr Sudhir Gupta was the very same doctor about whom Vikas Singh had spoken when he claimed weeks ago that an AIIMS doctor had looked at the photo and said it's '200% strangulation.'

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Read | Sushant case: AIIMS' Sudhir Gupta may be called by Parliamentary panel over u-turn & leak