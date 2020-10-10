Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Sushant's Fans In Sri Lanka For Standing United For Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have continued to raise their voice and stand united in the face of adversities that the fight for justice has faced until now. It is now close to four months since the actor passed away but the relentless efforts by his fans in keeping the spirit alive are commendable. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been active on social media in acknowledging and sharing updates from all over the globe where Sushant's fans have shown their support in the campaign for justice.

On Saturday, Shweta shared pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka which displayed the late actor and demanded justice for him with #SushantJusticeNow and #SriLankaUnitedForSSR written on them. She captioned the post, "Thanks Sri Lanka 🇱🇰🙏❤️🙏 #Justice4SushantSinghRajput" as she acknowledged the supporters.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta tweets 'Har Har Mahadev', minutes before big announcement

Meanwhile, the second leg of the investigation of the late actor's death has begun in Mumbai and Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). No conclusive reports have been announced by any of the central agencies yet even though there have been unofficial, seemingly malicious, and selective leaks in the past few days. As part of their probe, CBI had consulted a panel of forensic experts at AIIMS, New Delhi to corroborate evidence from Sushant's post-mortem, which had been otherwise conducted on the day of his death at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital in an allegedly hurried and truncated manner.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta's one-word question on Dr Sudhir Gupta's u-turn must be answered

However, last week, various media outlets concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what the AIIMS panel head, Dr. Sudhir Gupta had selectively and unlawfully told them. The unofficial leak by the AIIMS expert came in contrast to his previous August 22 conversation with Republic TV where Dr. Gupta had said that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.”

Reacting to Dr Gupta’s change in stand, and differing claim that Sushant committed suicide, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti first asked just one word - 'Why???'. She had earlier also said, “this kind of U-turn must be exposed!!” and demanded to know the reason behind the change in the expert's stance.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta urges 'extended family' to stay strong before 'final truth' expose

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Read | Shweta Singh Kirti says 'won't breakdown', shares glimpses of #SushantEarthDay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.